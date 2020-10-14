David P. Goronja



David P Goronja of Howard, SD Born to Eternal Life October 4, 2020, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Helen, Loving father of David B & Sandy Goronja, Charlene M Niezgoda, Peggy & Kevin Dickman, Dawn & Tom Shaw, David Jr. & Linda Goronja. Further survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and dear friends.



David was preceded in death by his parents Branko and Mary (nee Miota), his sister Adrianne, brother-in-law Jerry Dega and his niece LeeAnn and nephew Martin Dega.



David graduated from Pulaski High School in 1958 then served his country as an Army Spec/4 In Germany and South Korea. Upon discharge became a Milwaukee Police Officer. He later became a gentleman farmer reflecting his and Helens love of animals in South Dakota.



A celebration of David's life will be held at the American Legion Post, with an Honor Guard and 21-gun salute in Howard, SD on October 31,2020, 1-4 pm.









