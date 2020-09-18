Dean Alan Baraniak
Thursday, September 17, 2020. Age 61 years. Loving son of Arlene and the late John Baraniak. Cherished brother of Stephen (Jeannie) and Susan (James) Mostowik. Treasured uncle of Christopher (Erin) Mostowik and Gina (Nick) Peterson. Dear great uncle of Madison and Abigail Mostowik; Derek Spaid and Maggie Peterson. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-4 PM. Memorial Service at 4 PM. Private inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Dean was a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service. Throughout his life Dean was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping and fishing. A lifetime fitness enthusiast he was at home at the gym (Southridge Athletic Club). He also had a love of downhill and cross-country skiing, Friday volleyball at Bradford Beach, roller blading and especially Wally ball. In the north woods of Wisconsin Dean was well known as a professional / amateur pyrotechnician. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.