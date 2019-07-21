Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Smogoleski, Deborah L. Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of David Smogoleski. Mother of Michelle J. Lisiecki. Grandmother of Amanda C. Lisiecki. Great grandmother of Michael and Jovanni Casana. Sister of David and Daniel Lisiecki, Diana Timm (Lisiecki), Doris Borgert (Lisiecki) and preceded in death by her parents Edward Lisiecki and Margaret Duffrin (Lisiecki). Memorial gathering at the Max Sass Funeral Home, Oklahoma Ave. Chapel on Friday, July 26th 4-7 PM. Memorial service at 7 PM. Debbie loved her family dearly and especially loved being a great grandma to her 2 great grandsons. She also had a passion for gardening.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
