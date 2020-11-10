1/
Dennis H. Castle
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis H. Castle

Age 73, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Port Washington due to COVID-19. He was born in Watertown, WI on March 31, 1947, the son of Champlain and Genevieve Castle. He grew up in North Lake where he enjoyed going swimming and playing baseball and anything to do with cars. He could fix everything and loved to tinker with engines.

He graduated in 1965 from Catholic Memorial High School and served in the US Navy in the Submarine Service. He was great with computers and worked as an Engineer at GE Medical from which he retired in 2015.

He enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Braves as a child and later the Brewers and Packers. He loved going to the EAA Air Show every year with family and had a vast knowledge about planes. He liked to read about the history of Waukesha County, North Lake, and Hartland where he lived most of his adult life.

Dennis was a fun brother and uncle and will be greatly missed by his two sisters Debby (Jeff) and Mary (Jim); his brother Larry (Pamela); three nieces; one nephew and two grand-nephews as well as cousins and friends. In keeping with his wishes, there will be a private family service at St. Clare's Cemetery in North Lake.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved