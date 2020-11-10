Dennis H. CastleAge 73, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Port Washington due to COVID-19. He was born in Watertown, WI on March 31, 1947, the son of Champlain and Genevieve Castle. He grew up in North Lake where he enjoyed going swimming and playing baseball and anything to do with cars. He could fix everything and loved to tinker with engines.He graduated in 1965 from Catholic Memorial High School and served in the US Navy in the Submarine Service. He was great with computers and worked as an Engineer at GE Medical from which he retired in 2015.He enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Braves as a child and later the Brewers and Packers. He loved going to the EAA Air Show every year with family and had a vast knowledge about planes. He liked to read about the history of Waukesha County, North Lake, and Hartland where he lived most of his adult life.Dennis was a fun brother and uncle and will be greatly missed by his two sisters Debby (Jeff) and Mary (Jim); his brother Larry (Pamela); three nieces; one nephew and two grand-nephews as well as cousins and friends. In keeping with his wishes, there will be a private family service at St. Clare's Cemetery in North Lake.