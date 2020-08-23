Doris E. MuellnerWauwatosa - This is the self-authored obituary of Doris Muellner.(nee Bliese) Was born on April 28, 1928 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Oscar and Edna Bliese. She grew up in Wausau with five siblings, Lillian, Florence, Arthur, Richard, and Alice. She was baptized and attended Zion Lutheran School, graduated from Wausau High School, and went on to become a Lutheran teacher after attending Valparaiso University and Concordia College, River Forest.Doris taught in Antigo, Wisconsin, at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Milwaukee, and Milwaukee Lutheran High School.Doris loved to sing, and participated in Lutheran choirs, including the Lutheran Radio Choir, from the fourth grade until the year 2000, when she could no longer climb the stairs to Pilgrim's church balcony.Doris married Benno in 1953. She is survived by two daughters (Marilyn Boswell and Marcy Reginelli) and three grandchildren (Susan Boswell Meier, Sharie Palmer and Michael Reginelli). She had seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends.She was born to Eternal Life--and began singing in the heavenly choir--on August 17th.Visitation 10:00 am -11:00 am on Friday, August 28th with Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 6817 W Center Street Wauwatosa WI 53213.Memorials to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.