Frances Laury Osborne
Frances Laury Osborne passed peacefully on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at the age of 90. Artist, elementary art teacher, devoted mother, grandmother and friend, Frances loved travel, music, poetry, spending time in nature and time with her family. She was the mother of five children and devoted grandmother of 10. She was active in her community, had a rich circle of loving friends and a sense of adventure that was almost unrivaled. Many commented on her contagious openness and joyful approach to life.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband Edward Y. Osborne and her son-in-law John Boruch. She is survived by her four sisters (JoAnn Ring, Barbara Johnson, Susan Freedlund and Grace "Mickey" Jarvis), her five children (John Osborne and Suzan McMann, Josie Osborne and Kim Cosier, Bill and Sue Osborne, Jean and Dave Benzinger, Carol Sue Boruch and Rick Radcliffe) and her ten grandchildren (Alex and Amelia Boruch, Sierra and Ian Radcliffe, Elizabeth and Andrew Osborne, Max and Jack Benzinger, Ben Osborne and Eli McMann) and many extended family and close friends who were additional chosen family. She had a bumper sticker on her car that stated "One World Family" and she lived that philosophy in her day-to-day life with a big heart and an open mind.
A public memorial will be held in August 2021. Meanwhile, in lieu of flowers, donations in Frances Laury Osborne's memory may be made to any of the following organizations:
Walkers Point Center for the Arts - http://wpca-milwaukee.org
Woodland Pattern Book and Poetry Center - https://www.woodlandpattern.org/
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) - https://www.JDRF.org
The International Crane Foundation - savingcranes.org
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) - naacpmke.org