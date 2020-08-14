Francis "Fran" PowellWauwatosa - Fran completed his life of service - in Christ, for family, neighbors and country at home in care with devoted wife, Zita Ann (Johnson) for 64 years.A Life-long resident of Wauwatosa, he was a member of St. Bernard and St. Jude parishes, graduate of Wauwatosa High School, attended Marquette University - after serving in the United States Army as Quartermaster stateside and in Europe. Fran was popularly known as "The Bread-Man" for his deliveries of day-old bakery to food pantries, shut-ins, and help-organizations. In grade school, he began shopping for the religious sisters, a practice he continued in years to come. 1964 brought the Powell pool to their backyard . . . to this day an ever-favorite destination for Cedar Street Kids, Moms and Dads. Then there were all the adventures during his 20-years as Scout Master. One of Fran's most cherished experiences was learning, as an adult, how to serve at Mass. Fran was all about service to others, in a most responsible manner.Fran was proud Dad of Annette (John) Groth, Michael (Rosemary), William (Vicki), Robert, James (Jacqueline), and Charlie. Grandpa to Carly, Andrew, Jennifer, Melissa, Christopher, Michael, Luzita, Matthew, Nicholas and Owen. Great Grand Dad of Adaline, Andres, Oliver, Elias, Audrey, Leah and Mason. Brother of Janell (John) Braatz.Preceded by parents and grandsons Matthew and Aaron and daughter-law, Sandra. Fran's remains have been donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. In memory of his life, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 18 at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 734 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa 53213, 258-8821. Visitation beginning at 3:30 pm.The Powell Family wishes to thank St. Anne's Home and Heartland Hospice for Fran's attentive care. Memorials may be made to Father Gene's HELP Center - 5919 West National Avenue, West Allis 53214, 258-4357.