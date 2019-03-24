|
Haberman, Frederick William Frederick William Haberman, accomplished attorney and loving husband and father died March 2 at 78. His legacy was defined by his inspiring and steadfast service to the people and institutions of Milwaukee. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carmen Haberman, son Fred Haberman and wife Sarah Bell Haberman (Minneapolis), grandchildren Celeste and Clayton, and daughter Sarah Haberman and husband Bill Detwiler (New York City), sister Ann Armstrong (Chicago) and sister in law Margaret Duffy (Columbia, Missouri). Bill Haberman was born in 1940 to Louise Haberman and Frederick William Haberman III, a distinguished professor of communications arts and the chairman of the athletic board for UW-Madison. He was a star athlete in high school, leading his football team as quarterback, his basketball team as a guard, and his golf team as a scratch golfer. He was also a star debater and a top academic. He graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in History and later completed a law degree from Harvard Law School. Thereafter, he was a partner at the law firm of Michael Best and Friedrich and president of the Herzfeld Foundation. He was known for being an incredibly kind, brilliant, fun and curious soul. He loved to help people, particularly the residents of Milwaukee. He enjoyed adventure, but was also an avid reader of world history. He was a true intellectual, but was also a Badger football and basketball fanatic and a great teller of jokes. He loved to play all sports -- particularly golf -- and he was always in great physical shape. He enjoyed the arts, and was also a singer himself; oftentimes singing the songs of Frank Sinatra and other classics. He will be incredibly missed. A memorial service will be held in his honor on May 11 at 2:00 pm at the Oriental Theatre at 2230 North Farwell, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Bill Haberman's name to Froedtert Hospital Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019