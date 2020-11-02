1/
Grace Ann Primasing
1936 - 2020
Grace Ann Primasing

(Nee Serio/Peterson) Found peace on November 1, 2020 at age 82. She was born on October 23, 1936 in Milwaukee. Reuniting with her husband Lester, her son Douglas Peterson and her parents, William, Grace, and stepmother Jerena Serio. Mother of Richard (Merry) Peterson Jr., David (Patricia) Peterson, Karen (Robert) Krueger, William (Margaret) Peterson and Lynn (Herbert) Raasch. Stepmother to Joanne (Kenneth) Breitenstein. Sister of John (Karen) Serio, and the late Lucille Merschdorf and Sally Curro. Further survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Grace loved family and was filled with happiness and love when she was with them. Her love of people always showed and she loved a busy social life.

A visitation will be held Thursday, November 5th at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 West Capitol Drive from 3:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 6:00 pm. Private interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
