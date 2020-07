Or Copy this URL to Share

Hasan A. Reaves



Age 36 (06/30/1983 - 06/14/2020)



Survived by his wife Patricia (Strehlow) Reaves, children Aliyana, Isaiah, Christopher, Laila and Bella Reaves, his mother Shirley (Banks) Reaves, Siblings: Runako, Shaun Reaves and Shetera (Sherman) Turner, a host of other family and friends.



Laid to Rest on 06/22/2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.









