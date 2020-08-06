1/
Hazel M. Kelnhofer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel M. Kelnhofer

Wauwatosa - August 5, 2020 at the age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Pat (Andy) Stathas, Joanne (the late David) Bellis, Debbie (the late Dennis) Willey and Scott (Maria). Grandma to Michelle (Tim) Reik, Sara Stathas, James Bellis, Andrea (Dave) Wagner, Bryan and Ashley. Great grandma to Landon and Logan Wagner. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Memorials to Horizon Home Care & Hospice appreciated. Special thanks to Juliann and Katie for their kindness and compassion given to Hazel in her final days.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved