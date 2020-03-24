|
Isabelle M. Derse
Menomonee Falls - (nee D'Aoust) Born into eternal life on March 18th, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late William, loving mother of the late Kathleen (the late Robert) Weinbauer, the late William (Caroline) Derse, the late Michael Derse, Thomas Derse, Robert (Susan) Derse, James (Linda) Derse, Mary (the late Ronald) Coppersmith, John Derse and Richard (Cynthia) Derse, grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 37 and great-great-grandmother of 9. Further survived by her brother Eugene D'Aoust, other relatives and friends.
Isabelle retired from the Milwaukee Journal in 1980 and spent many years enjoying their cottage in Door County with Dad. She loved crocheting little dolls and blankets for all her "little chick-a-dees": children and grandchildren. Later in life she enjoyed playing cards and games with her many friends.
Services and a celebration of Isabelle's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Menomonee Falls, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020