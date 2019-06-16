Stair, Jacqueline "Jackie" M. (Nee Smith) Was called home by her Lord and Savior Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her loving husband Mark Stair of 36 years and her beloved step-children Erin and Travis that she raised as her own. Jackie was the proud grandmother of Ciara, Tyler, T.J., and Stephan and great-grandson Graysen. Sister of Cheryl (Roger) Tenold, Richard (Carol) Smith, the late Sandy Smith, Jeff Smith and Roxanne (Mike) Pettinicchio. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jackie was greeted in Heaven by parents Edwin and Maxine and her precious pups Abby, Molly, and Dixie. Because of her fathers drive to constantly better himself and provide for his family, Jackie moved around quite a bit. She spent time in St Francis, Milwaukee, Cudahy, Mukwonago, WI Rapids and graduated high school in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. Jackie followed in her parents' footsteps and had a passion for bowling. She bowled in many high average leagues in Minnesota, earning numerous high game, high series and high average awards. She also won 2 New Hope Classic tournaments and the Pete Shafer Open. She finished in the top 10 at the 1977 WIBC National tournament in Miami, Florida. After meeting her husband in the early 1980's and moving to the Milwaukee area she not only continued her bowling, but also went to work at the Women's International Bowling Congress, eventually becoming Manager of the Tournament Sanctions Dept. Over the next 2 decades Jackie and her husband traveled the state and country with her bowling buddies, Elaine Rabatske, Donna Ross, Judy( Granny ) Thielecke and Nancy Leszczynski competing in state and national tournaments with other top amateur and professional bowlers. The bowling accomplishments she was most proud of were her WI State Singles Championship in 1989-90, a 298 game in 1991, and the award she received in 2008 in Detroit, MI for participating in 25 WIBC national tournaments. She retired from her position at WIBC in 1997, and in 2009 retired from competitive bowling for health reasons, but not without one last accomplishment! She qualified and bowled in the 2009 USBC National Senior Championship, Reno NV and finished in the top 10 of her division. She enjoyed the game, but even more, the friendships made along the way. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 20th 2019 from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at St John's Ev. Lutheran Church (6700 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek). An additional visitation with food and beverages will follow the service at Joe's K Ranch (4840 S Whitnall Ave, Cudahy). A special thank you to George and Marsha Leifer and family for their unconditional support and for always being there when needed. Family also appreciates the care shown by Ascension Hospice and thank you also to Pastor Stephen Schmidt and Staff Minister Rod Bollinger and the congregation of St John's in Oak Creek for support and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St John's Ev. Lutheran Church (Howell Ave).





