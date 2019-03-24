Nekich, James Jim, a Korean War Veteran, Found peace March 20, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Nekich (nee Rudnick). Loving father of Dona (Terry) Alberti, Steve (Diane) Nekich, the late Dan (Janet) Nekich, and Tami (Garry) Werra. Proud grandfather of Micah (Ashley), Justin (Antonija), Cody (Megan), Logan (Jessy), Nick, Daniel, Caitlyn, Connor, Bella, Daisy, and great-grandfather of Hazel, Stella, Maya, Leo, and Hudson. Dear brother of John Nekich. Preceded in death by his brothers George, Bill, and Tony. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service on Thursday, March 28 at 1:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Memorial gathering on Thursday from 11:00AM until time of services. Entombment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Jim was a proud member of the Plaster's Union Local #138 for over 50 years, and his ornamental plastering craftsmanship can be found in museums, churches, and other historic buildings throughout the state of Wisconsin. The family would like to thank Dr. Nelson and Dr Kaushik for their medical care, the outstanding medical and nursing staff at the Zablocki VA Medical Center's ICU unit and a final grateful appreciation to the VA volunteers who crocheted the comfort blanket that covered Jim as he entered eternal life.



