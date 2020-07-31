Jane M. CottrellMilwaukee - Jane was born in Detroit, Michigan to William and Catherine Cottrell on December 28, 1953. She is survived by her sister Sue Cottrell of Milwaukee and Joe (Janice) Cottrell of Detroit.Aunt of 3 beloved nieces; Cara Booms, Christa Martens, and Casey Lipari and their families.Jane moved to Milwaukee in 1984 to be with her sister and mother. She had some "disabilities" and lived a simple life. Jane crossed paths with many people as she made her rounds on the bus, doctor's office or lab, in stores, at parades or public gatherings. Jane became familiar, inviting others to respond with kindness and goodwill. Jane was loved by many.She worked at Milwaukee Area Technical College in Food Services operating the dishwasher. Later, Jane attended the Milwaukee Center for Independence in the Brain Health Program. Jane loved volunteering for area fundraising walks, the Milwaukee Public Museum, Milwaukee Goodwill Ambassador Program, and Marquette's 'Best Buddies' Program. Her last few years, Jane lived at Abundant Life Manor; thank you to their caring and skilled staff. Special thanks to her dear guardian Nancy "Peaches" Ragner and her wheelchair pushing friends Drew Richard and Geo Rutherford.Lovingly your sister and forever champion.A Memorial Service for Jane will be planned at a future date.