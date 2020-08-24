Joan (Zemlicka) Moran



Menomonee Falls - 'JoJo'



Joan (Zemlicka) Moran 93 of Menomonee Falls WI, Died peacefully of natural causes, on Aug. 15, 2020 at home with family. Joan was born Aug. 14, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI.



Daughter of Elmer and Rozella (Lampe) Zemlicka, formerly of Highland WI. Joan graduated Riverside High school and attended Milwaukee State Teachers College. Joan married her high school sweetheart Robert Moran on Aug. 21, 1948, passing just short of their 72nd Anniversary. "JoJo" was caregiver to her parents and family. A member of Highland WI Historical Society. Had a deep Love of Christmas, word search, crafts, and rummage sales. She was a great organizer and an avid reader. Downhill skied until she was 80 in Colorado where they wintered.



She loved to bake chocolate chip cookies, pumpkin pies, and chocolate eclairs.The tradition endures.



Joan predeceased by their baby girl Kim and her brother Robert ('Bobby').



Survived by her sister, Mary Sullivan; Dear mother of Cary (Barb) and Keith (Deb Millar); Beloved Grandmother to Bradley and Courtney Moran. Alex and Aishlinn Reilly; as well as nieces and nephews. Our guiding light, she is dearly loved and missed.



Thank You Aurora Hospice, Marci, Keyanna, Mark, and Jill W.









