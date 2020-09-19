John Patrick Tully, Jr.



Oakland, CA - John Patrick Tully, Jr., 69, was born to eternal rest on September 4th, 2020 at Highland Hospital in Oakland, CA. Born to Earth on October 9th , 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to John P. Sr. "Jack" and Mary (nee Witter) Tully.



He served as a director of religious education and liturgical music for many Catholic parishes in the Milwaukee area. During his time in Oakland, he was a parish member and active in the choir at St. Columba Catholic Church and was involved in social justice action groups. He was an Affiliate of the La Crosse Franciscan Sisters since 1998 and an Associate of the Lake Drive Franciscan Sisters since 1990 and returned to Wisconsin yearly to celebrate with them at their Jubilarian Mass.



He is survived by his children Sean Tully (wife Mikka) and Megan Tully, and his grandson, Javi. He is also survived by his siblings, Christine "Chris" (Doug) Rupnick, Michael "Mike" (Cheryl) Tully, and Anne Tully Becker. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. Sr. "Jack" and Mary Tully.



Funeral services will be held at Church of the Gesu (1145 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233) on 9/30/20 at 11:00am. Mass is limited to 50 people and masks are required. Private burial service for family will be at Saint Andrews Cemetery in Delavan, WI



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Milwaukee.









