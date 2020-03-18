Resources
Bayside - March 17, 2020 age 89, of Bayside. Preceded in death by loving husband Jack Gimbel, parents Charles (Helen) Swidler, and sister Muriel Swidler. Cherished mother of Jeffrey (Kathryn) Gimbel, Barry (Lesley) Gimbel, and Dana Gimbel. Dear grandmother of Jared, Hannah, Leah, and Jonah (Nechie); Justin Evan, Brandon (Devon), and Harrison (Priya). Great-grandmother of Avi and Zahava. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private services. Memorials to Congregation Anshai Lebowitz Cantor Fund, 2415 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
