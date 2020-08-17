1/
Mervan D. "Big Merv" Travers
Welcomed home to the Lord and reunited with his beloved wife, Iris on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at age 89. Loving father of Scott (Kathleen nee Wolf) Travers. Proud grandpa of Ryan Travers, Ashley (Zach) Grau, Lia (Stuart Kuhlman) Travers, Dane (Morgan Walsh) Travers, Caleb Travers and 5 great-children. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Saturday, August 22 from 1 PM to 3:45 PM. Funeral Service at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Journey of Faith Church appreciated.

Mervan proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
AUG
22
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
