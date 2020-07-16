1/
Michael V. Ogrodowski
Michael V. Ogrodowski

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on July 13, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved son of the late Edmund and the late Valeria (nee Maciolek). Longtime film buyer for Marcus Theatres. Active and dedicated parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Attended St. Barbara Grade School, Notre Dame High School, University Wisconsin Milwaukee. Veteran, United States Army. Remembered for his kindness, generosity, and abiding faith. Survived by many friends and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. July 22, 2020 at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson Street. Committal at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials to Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist or to St. Francis de Sales Seminary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
