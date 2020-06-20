Michael Vincent HesprichHartford - "Mickey the Mailman"; age 77, passed away Wed. June 17, 2020. Son of the late Vincent and Hattie (nee Gornjak); husband of Carol J. (nee Kunz); father of Luke Michael (Catherine R.) and Rachel A. (Jason "Chip" Summers) Hesprich; grandpa of Vincent T. S. Hesprich, Jack M. H. Summers, and Will C. H. Summers; brother of John and the late Steven A. Hesprich and Lyanne B. (James) Collins; son-in-law of the late Armond and Leila Kunz; brother-in-law of Judy (the late Thomas) Whelan and Georgia Hesprich, and further survived by many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated September 9, 2020 at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St. Hartford, WI 53027). Please refer to Shimon's website for updated service information.