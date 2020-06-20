Michael Vincent Hesprich
Hartford - "Mickey the Mailman"; age 77, passed away Wed. June 17, 2020. Son of the late Vincent and Hattie (nee Gornjak); husband of Carol J. (nee Kunz); father of Luke Michael (Catherine R.) and Rachel A. (Jason "Chip" Summers) Hesprich; grandpa of Vincent T. S. Hesprich, Jack M. H. Summers, and Will C. H. Summers; brother of John and the late Steven A. Hesprich and Lyanne B. (James) Collins; son-in-law of the late Armond and Leila Kunz; brother-in-law of Judy (the late Thomas) Whelan and Georgia Hesprich, and further survived by many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated September 9, 2020 at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St. Hartford, WI 53027). Please refer to Shimon's website for updated service information.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial Mass
St. Kilian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
