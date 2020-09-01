Nancy G. Sabinash (nee Cannestra)Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life August 29, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Loving wife of the late Eugene Sabinash. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Stefana Cannestra, brothers: Pasquel, Frank and Joseph, brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Edith Sabinash. She is survived by her three children, Joy (Dan) Miller, Steven (Sue) Sabinash and Jean Sabinash (special friend Travis Irydorek). Loving mamma to Sutton (Fiancee, Lexi Hamilton) and Sam Sabinash. Further survived by sister-in-laws: Rita, Marianne and Grace Cannestra, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 3100 S. 41st St. Visitation Thursday at Blessed Sacrament 9:30a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.