Mequon - (nee Fields) Found peace, June 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Malcolm Creighton. Dear mother of the late Beth Olund and Ross (Liana) Creighton. Further survived by 3 grandchildren: Megan, Adrienne, Micaela, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to care giver Nancy Mae and numerous medical staff that treated her. Visitation on Wednesday June 17 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon from 4 to 6pm followed by a Funeral Service at 6pm. See funeral home website or call for more details. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, Katy's Kloset, or Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
JUN
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
