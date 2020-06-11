Nancy J. CreightonMequon - (nee Fields) Found peace, June 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Malcolm Creighton. Dear mother of the late Beth Olund and Ross (Liana) Creighton. Further survived by 3 grandchildren: Megan, Adrienne, Micaela, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to care giver Nancy Mae and numerous medical staff that treated her. Visitation on Wednesday June 17 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon from 4 to 6pm followed by a Funeral Service at 6pm. See funeral home website or call for more details. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, Katy's Kloset, or Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.