Nannette Margaret Borowski
1935 - 2020
Waterford - Nannette Margaret Borowski

September 12, 1935 - July 22, 2020

Born to eternal life on Tuesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 84. Preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Cecelia Frelka as well as her brothers and sisters. One surviving sister Anita. Mother of Lois, Linda and David (Debbie) Borowski and her grand/great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Her life was a blessing....

Her memory was a treasure....

She was loved....

and will be missed beyond measure.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

