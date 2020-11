Or Copy this URL to Share

Nettie G. "Rene" Russell



Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 68. Survived by a host of relatives and friends. Combined Services Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Chapel of the Chimes-Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow upon completion of services



LEON L. WIILAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812.









