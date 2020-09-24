Rev. Paul R Schroeder
Lady Lake, FL - Rev. Paul R Schroeder, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida was welcomed home into the arms of his Savior on September 9, 2020. He died a faithful steward of God after serving in the Office of the Public Ministry of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for 62 years.
Paul was born to the late Reverend Walter P. and Hilda Schroeder in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, and served parishes in Godfrey, IL, Watertown, WI, and retired at 82 after serving for 48 years at Our Shepherd, Greendale, 23 of them with his Son, Rev. Douglas Schroeder. Paul loved traveling in the western states with Sylvia, rock hounding, and visiting the Christian mission fields of the world. He wrote articles for the Concordia Pulpit, The Lutheran Witness, devotional booklets "Out of the Depths", and "Stirrings", and several tracts, including "God is Waiting - Call Him (Prayer)", "Finding the Right Bible Passage", and "Will You Be in Heaven? You Can Be Sure!". He authored four books; Pathways to Palestine, Coping, and the two volume Key Chapters of the Bible. He loved the Holy Land, and led 22 tour groups there.
Pastor Paul powerfully and clearly communicated the truth of the Bible, and Jesus as Lord and Savior. He produced and spoke on the television show "Answers for Today" from 1969-1979. In 1988 he began The Word Today radio and internet evangelism program. In its 42nd anniversary, The Word Today, a weekly mission program that expends 100% of donations on translation and broadcast of the Gospel, reaches millions around the globe in 67 languages. Pastor Paul's voice continues to be heard in perpetuity on TWT; broadcast locally on WJYI-AM1340 Sundays at 7:45 AM. All airings and stations can be accessed at thewordtoday.org
Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia (Wolfsberger), and children Dana (Don) Ruland, and Douglas (Connie) Schroeder, also grandchildren Michael and Luke Schroeder. Special thanks to Rev. James Rockey, Pastor of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, Oxford FL, Dana Ruland, Connie Schroeder and Cornerstone Hospice staff, who all ministered to Pastor Paul and Sylvia as he died. Paul will be laid to rest in the Memorial Garden of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, anticipating the resurrection, rapture and Heaven.
The Christian celebration of Pastor Paul's life in Christ will be on October 24th at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greendale, WI; Officiants Rev. Mark Mueller and Rev. Douglas Schroeder; visitation 9am to 11am, service at 11am. Please, in lieu of flowers, donations to The Word Today.