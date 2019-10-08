|
Peter L. Settle, PhD
Passed away Thursday, October 3, following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Florence and Lachlan, and by his three siblings Barry, Geraldine, and Maureen. Beloved husband of his "first wife" Jan for 49 years. Devoted father to Kristin (Steve Glynn) and Katie (Shawn Horne). Adoring Poppa to 4 grandchildren: Ryleigh, Fletcher, Max, and Lucy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, relatives, and hundreds of students who remained in contact through the years since his retirement.
Pete met his wife Jan at UW Oshkosh, where they were debate team partners winning many state and national tournaments. The couple married in 1970 and moved to Greendale, where Pete pursued a Masters Degree from Marquette. He began teaching at Carroll College (University) in 1974, where he continued his passion for debate and served as debate coach for several years. During his time at Carroll, he taught in the Communication Department and served as advisor to the Communication Club. He also served as "King of the Madrigal" with his wife Jan for many years during the Christmas Madrigal Dinners. In addition, he became the academic advisor to the US Olympic Speedskating Team while they studied at Carroll and trained at the Petit Center. In 1983 he earned his PhD from Bowling Green State University, completing a dissertation indexing the complete works of Kenneth Burke. At the end of every class, he admonished his students to "stay outta jail!" That became his legendary closing.
Pete's life was centered around his love of his family. He was a cheer dad, gymnastics dad, theater dad, swim dad, bus chaperone dad, and a strong supporter of Greendale Schools. He volunteered his time in a variety of ways from classrooms to committees. He was a fisherman, golfer, cribbage player, reader, Badger enthusiast, and a lifelong devoted fan of the Chicago Bears. He will be remembered for the abundant vegetables and produce he shared, started from seed in the basement and grown in his backyard garden. His intellect, his wit, and his ability to mess up the easiest jokes is something we all will miss. He was one of a kind, and his passing leaves an ache in all of our hearts.
A sincere thank you to the 8th Floor MRICU and the 9th Floor Knisely staff at St. Luke's for the loving care he was shown during a rough couple of weeks. Special thanks to all of the former students who visited, messaged, or called to say, "You really made a difference in my life."
In the end, that was the legacy he wanted to leave.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 8, at the Venue at The Rock, 7900 Crystal Ridge Drive, Franklin WI 53132 (enter from Loomis Road or Rawson Avenue, and follow the signs). We will gather from 3 to 7pm, with remarks at 5pm. We hope you can join us to celebrate the life of this wonderful man.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greendale Education Foundation, 6815 Southway, Greendale WI. 53129. Please specify "Kid Boosters Fund," because he always helped the kids who needed it the most.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019