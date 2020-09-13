Raymond S. HubbellPassed away September 4, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Loving father of Pat (Terry) Johnson, Sandy (Kevin) Reeves and the late Ron. Cherished grandpa of 9 and great-grandpa of 13. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his 4 brothers and 2 sisters.Ray had an appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed spending time at his property up North. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and any other craft involving his hands.Visitation Sunday, September 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Private Cremation to follow.