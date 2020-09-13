1/
Raymond S. Hubbell
Raymond S. Hubbell

Passed away September 4, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Loving father of Pat (Terry) Johnson, Sandy (Kevin) Reeves and the late Ron. Cherished grandpa of 9 and great-grandpa of 13. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Ray had an appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed spending time at his property up North. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and any other craft involving his hands.

Visitation Sunday, September 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Private Cremation to follow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
