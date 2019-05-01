Debelak, Robert S. Bob, 84, passed away April 26, 2019 at Lawliss Family Hospice. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and long time resident of Greendale, Wisconsin he was loving husband to Nancy (Nee Gertz), cherished father to Laura (Dan) Jankins, Brian Debelak, and Michael (Jennifer) Debelak. Proud grandfather to seven granddaughters and two grandsons. He is also survived by his dear sister Patricia (Stephen) Power. Preceded in death by parents Simon and Mary (Nee Povsic) Debelak and sister Linda Debelak Morgan. Bob had a full and wonderful life as an elementary school principal, business owner(Multi Home Skills),Toastmaster, and Greendale Youth Football volunteer. His greatest accomplishment was the home and cottage he and his wife created for his family and the love and lessons he shared with all those in his life. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Horneffer for his patient and thoughtful care as well as the staff at Horizon Home Care and Hospice and Holistic Home Health Care. Their expert, compassionate care enabled Bob to remain in his home until his last week of life. The family is equally grateful for the comfort and kindness the staff at Lawliss Family Hospice provided in his last days. Funeral arrangements include visitation from 10a-Noon, Saturday May 4 followed by a Catholic Word Service at Noon at Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home, 4747 S 60th St. in Greenfield, WI. A Memorial Scholarship to benefit high school students who wish to pursue a trade is being established at Bob's request and in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the "Robert S. Debelak FBO Memorial Scholarship Fund."



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019