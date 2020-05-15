Rolf Helmut
Milwaukee - Rolf Helmut Mueller, born May 20, 1952 in Langenberg Germany and passed away peacefully on May 6th 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mueller; daughter, Lindsay (Ross) Hetzel and sister, Rosemarie (Scott) Sterry. Rolf graduated from Brookfield East High School and Marquette University. He was a dedicated Milwaukee Police Officer and served the communities of District 3 and 6. Rolf had a love for nature and animals, he will be deeply missed. Please visit this website for more information rolf-mueller.forever missed.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.