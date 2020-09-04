1/
Rosemary Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Smith

Rosemary Smith (nee Klister) Age 95 years, of Milwaukee formerly of Sussex. Friday, September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rick O. Smith. Loving mother of Christine Smith. Sister of Shirley (the Late Ronald) Stier. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parent Catherine and Herman Klister and her siblings Florence (Clarence) Van Schindel, Mary Jane (Leo) Hendricks, Agnes Hendricks, Kathleen (Robert) Ostrenga and Clifford "Jim" Klister. Visitation Thursday, September 10 at St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls from 11 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 1 PM. Burial to follow at St. James Rosehill Cemetery, Sussex. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes's Assn. or the Alzheimer's Association. appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved