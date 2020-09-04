Rosemary Smith
Rosemary Smith (nee Klister) Age 95 years, of Milwaukee formerly of Sussex. Friday, September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rick O. Smith. Loving mother of Christine Smith. Sister of Shirley (the Late Ronald) Stier. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parent Catherine and Herman Klister and her siblings Florence (Clarence) Van Schindel, Mary Jane (Leo) Hendricks, Agnes Hendricks, Kathleen (Robert) Ostrenga and Clifford "Jim" Klister. Visitation Thursday, September 10 at St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls from 11 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 1 PM. Burial to follow at St. James Rosehill Cemetery, Sussex. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes's Assn. or the Alzheimer's Association
. appreciated.