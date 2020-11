Sally A. GeipelFranklin - passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. Sally is survived by her loving husband William of 41 years; her son Andrew (Kristen); her grandchildren Claire, Henry and Paige; her brother Douglas (MaryAnn) along with nieces, nephews, family and friends.Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel (8910 W Drexel Ave, Franklin) on Wednesday, December 02, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10 am until time of Memorial Service at 12 pm.