1/1
Sandra L. Kaszuba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Kaszuba

Menomonee Falls - Sandra L. Kaszuba (nee Lent) Went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 77. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband and best friend of 56 years, Kenneth, Sr. Loving mother to her children Kim (Mary), Kenneth Jr., and Kristopher (Nicole). Proud and devoted grandmother of Joshua, Cameron, Payton and Charlotte. Also survived by her sister, Sharon (Ralph) Shaver. Further survived by many family members and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ann Lent and her sister, Mary.

Sandy was a graduate of St. Joan Antida High School, class of '62. She retired from Milwaukee County, Dept. of Human Resources. She was a beloved member of Sacred Heart Parish.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Denise Uyar and the staff at the Cancer Center at Froedtert Hospital for their loving and compassionate care given to Sandy. Every prayer she said for each of you, every item she baked, every kind word she spoke, was from her heart.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:30am-11:00am, with Mass to follow at Sacred Heart Parish, 917 N. 49th Street, Milwaukee.

Sandy touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her laugh, the way she lit up a room whenever she walked in and sincere generosity will be missed by all.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved