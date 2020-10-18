Sandra L. Kaszuba



Menomonee Falls - Sandra L. Kaszuba (nee Lent) Went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 77. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband and best friend of 56 years, Kenneth, Sr. Loving mother to her children Kim (Mary), Kenneth Jr., and Kristopher (Nicole). Proud and devoted grandmother of Joshua, Cameron, Payton and Charlotte. Also survived by her sister, Sharon (Ralph) Shaver. Further survived by many family members and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ann Lent and her sister, Mary.



Sandy was a graduate of St. Joan Antida High School, class of '62. She retired from Milwaukee County, Dept. of Human Resources. She was a beloved member of Sacred Heart Parish.



The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Denise Uyar and the staff at the Cancer Center at Froedtert Hospital for their loving and compassionate care given to Sandy. Every prayer she said for each of you, every item she baked, every kind word she spoke, was from her heart.



Visitation will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:30am-11:00am, with Mass to follow at Sacred Heart Parish, 917 N. 49th Street, Milwaukee.



Sandy touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her laugh, the way she lit up a room whenever she walked in and sincere generosity will be missed by all.









