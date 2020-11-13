Sr. Serena Halfmann, OSFSt. Francis - Born to Eternal Life Nov. 12, 2020, age 96. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 72 years; nieces and nephews. Sister Serena taught French and Spanish at Cardinal Stritch University for nearly 20 years. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.