Shirley Mae OsbornShirley Mae Osborn (nee Schuchardt) passed away peacefully with her children by her side on May 25, 2020 at the Milwaukee Catholic Home. Shirley was born on May 2, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI to Roy and Sarah Schuchardt. She married Charles J Osborn Sr on February 8, 1969. After living briefly in Colorado and Indiana they settled in Oconomowoc where they raised their family and enjoyed many great times with family and friends. Shirley is survived by her children Charles J (Susan) Osborn of Oconomowoc, Robert (Rebecca) Osborn of Shorewood, and Rebecca (Matthew) Hetzel of Milwaukee. Sister Jean (Ronnie) Falter, Brother Dennis (Sarah) Schuchardt. Grandchildren Emily, Caroline, Bennett, Chloe and Colin Osborn. Step Grandchildren Dylan, Keira and Colin Hetzel. Further survived by her Sister-in-laws Maxine Osborn and Deborah (William III) Casto, nieces Wendy, Katy, Nan, and Andrea, nephews John and John Daniel along with many more family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles J Osborn Sr, father and mother, father and mother-in-law Robert and Jacqueline Osborn, and nephew William Casto IV.Charles, Bobby, and Becky would like to thank the entire staff at the Milwaukee Catholic Home for all they did for their Mom and the family over the past several years. They would like to extend the most heartfelt thank you to Stephanie M who took extra special care of Shirley and always made sure her lipstick was perfect. As well as Theresa, Maddy, Charlotte, Ana, Jennifer, Amber, Kris, Melinda and Barb who took such great care of her; and provided comfort to the family in the final days.A private family service will be held. Shirley will be laid to rest at St. Joan of Arc Cemetery in the Town of Oconomowoc. Memorials are suggested to the Milwaukee Catholic Home.