Teckla A. NowackiFranklin - (nee Nadolny) Reunited with David, her husband, and her infant daughter Julia on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving mom of Mary (John) Young, Andy (Sara) Nowacki and Amy Nowacki. Proudest grandma of David, Jacob and Anthony. Further survived by other relatives, friends and granddogs.Teckla retired from Sigma-Aldrich and was a long-time, active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Friday, June 5 from 5 - 7 PM. Vigil Service at 7 PM. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later time at St. Charles Borromeo Parish.85 years loved.