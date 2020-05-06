Vernon H. Danielson



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 91 surrounded by family. Loving husband to Nancy Danielson. Beloved father to Douglas (Debbie) Danielson, the late Gregg Danielson, the late Dawn (late LaVern) Palms, Colleen Danielson and Brian Danielson. Dear grandfather to Donna, John, Jonna (Dave), Jason, Nicole, Ryan (Tara), Lauren (Alaine) and Abby. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his twin sister Verna (Elton) Erickson.



Vernon was a kind, compassionate and gentle soul who enjoyed the company of friends and family. His many passions included family, friends, his faith and church, pets and his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He was well loved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed. Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, May 9 from 10 to 11 AM. Graveside service to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park at 11:30 AM.













