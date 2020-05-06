Vernon H. Danielson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon H. Danielson

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 91 surrounded by family. Loving husband to Nancy Danielson. Beloved father to Douglas (Debbie) Danielson, the late Gregg Danielson, the late Dawn (late LaVern) Palms, Colleen Danielson and Brian Danielson. Dear grandfather to Donna, John, Jonna (Dave), Jason, Nicole, Ryan (Tara), Lauren (Alaine) and Abby. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his twin sister Verna (Elton) Erickson.

Vernon was a kind, compassionate and gentle soul who enjoyed the company of friends and family. His many passions included family, friends, his faith and church, pets and his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He was well loved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed. Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, May 9 from 10 to 11 AM. Graveside service to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park at 11:30 AM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved