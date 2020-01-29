Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander "Sandy" Oliphant III. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:30 PM Jubilee Cabin at the Shrine Send Flowers Obituary

Alexander Oliphant III 11/4/1939-1/6/2020



Write an obituary? How? How do you encapsulate a life of love for family, creative genius,and intellectual pursuit in a few simple words?





Alexander Oliphant III (Sandy) was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma November 4, 1939. He died January 6, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. He proudly made it to his 80th birthday. His mother, Ione, was from Arkansas; his father Zan, born in Indian Territory Oklahoma. Sandy grew up in Seminole, Oklahoma, where he did things kids at the time did: being a bicycle delivery boy for the local drug store, traveling with the Seminole High School debate team, and bugging his younger sister, Suzanne.





After high school he attended the University of Oklahoma, but he dropped out when the money ran out. Sandy then joined the United States Army. He hated it, in spite of being named soldier of the month twice. But there was an upside; he met Sue because she lived in the town where he was stationed. He was discharged from the Army, married Sue, and went back to OU where he became a campus leader.





Fast forward to several years of moving across the country, working for a corporation located in New York and Connecticut, becoming the father of two sons, and on to doing the things that define who this man was. When he bought a lot in Connecticut and the builder backed out, Sue said to Sandy, "Well, what do we do now?" He said "I'll build it myself." And the do it yourself guy born into his blood took off and never looked back. He had no knowledge of carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work but if it was in a book he would research it and get it done through dogged persistence. With help from family and friends and a lot of youthful exuberance he successfully built his home on nights and weekends doing everything himself except drilling the well.





After dropping the corporate executive role the Connecticut years were spent designing and building passive solar houses, midwifing the births of his two youngest children, and mentoring countless young people who worked with him on various projects. He moved with his family to Juneau, Alaska. While working for the city and later as a building inspector for the state, he bought and rebuilt a boat that provided his family years of fishing and an appreciation of the marine environment. The boat also launched at least two young men in careers on the sea. It was all a part of the intricate individual named Sandy Oliphant. Anything, it seemed to Sandy, could be done by reading about it in a book and then thinking of the most novel creative way to accomplish it. At times his creativity seemed almost to get in the way of doing things, and more than once he was urged to "just get it done." But in the end he always persevered until he succeeded. Perseverance was one of his defining qualities and it always sustained him.





Gentle, kind, loving with a dry wit and infinite wisdom he was always willing to help anyone at any time. Countless people depended upon him for his intellect and knowledge in helping solve their problems.







He was a reader to the end, a historian, a thinker, and a man who enjoyed wit and interesting conversations. But Sandy also took pleasure in the simple things; reading to the grandkids, teaching kids, grandkids, and countless others how to use tools, or how to solve problems of carpentry, plumbing, heating, cars or boats. He will be missed by everyone who sought his advice. But mostly, he will be missed for the gentle, loving giant he was to his wife, children, extended family, and friends.





Sandy is survived by Sue his wife of 56+ years, sons and daughters: Andrew Oliphant, Alexa and Chris Gifford, Brant and Jamie Oliphant, grandchildren Elliot, Lars, Wade, and Ole Gifford. Numerous cousins, extended family and friends were an important part of his life as was his sister Suzanne Oliphant, and her family. He was preceded in death by son Zan.





A celebration of Sandy's interesting life will be held March 28 at the Jubilee Cabin at the Shrine. We will gather starting at 4:30 and go into the evening with food, fellowship, stories, slideshow, and celebration. Alexander Oliphant III 11/4/1939-1/6/2020Write an obituary? How? How do you encapsulate a life of love for family, creative genius,and intellectual pursuit in a few simple words?Alexander Oliphant III (Sandy) was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma November 4, 1939. He died January 6, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. He proudly made it to his 80th birthday. His mother, Ione, was from Arkansas; his father Zan, born in Indian Territory Oklahoma. Sandy grew up in Seminole, Oklahoma, where he did things kids at the time did: being a bicycle delivery boy for the local drug store, traveling with the Seminole High School debate team, and bugging his younger sister, Suzanne.After high school he attended the University of Oklahoma, but he dropped out when the money ran out. Sandy then joined the United States Army. He hated it, in spite of being named soldier of the month twice. But there was an upside; he met Sue because she lived in the town where he was stationed. He was discharged from the Army, married Sue, and went back to OU where he became a campus leader.Fast forward to several years of moving across the country, working for a corporation located in New York and Connecticut, becoming the father of two sons, and on to doing the things that define who this man was. When he bought a lot in Connecticut and the builder backed out, Sue said to Sandy, "Well, what do we do now?" He said "I'll build it myself." And the do it yourself guy born into his blood took off and never looked back. He had no knowledge of carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work but if it was in a book he would research it and get it done through dogged persistence. With help from family and friends and a lot of youthful exuberance he successfully built his home on nights and weekends doing everything himself except drilling the well.After dropping the corporate executive role the Connecticut years were spent designing and building passive solar houses, midwifing the births of his two youngest children, and mentoring countless young people who worked with him on various projects. He moved with his family to Juneau, Alaska. While working for the city and later as a building inspector for the state, he bought and rebuilt a boat that provided his family years of fishing and an appreciation of the marine environment. The boat also launched at least two young men in careers on the sea. It was all a part of the intricate individual named Sandy Oliphant. Anything, it seemed to Sandy, could be done by reading about it in a book and then thinking of the most novel creative way to accomplish it. At times his creativity seemed almost to get in the way of doing things, and more than once he was urged to "just get it done." But in the end he always persevered until he succeeded. Perseverance was one of his defining qualities and it always sustained him.Gentle, kind, loving with a dry wit and infinite wisdom he was always willing to help anyone at any time. Countless people depended upon him for his intellect and knowledge in helping solve their problems.He was a reader to the end, a historian, a thinker, and a man who enjoyed wit and interesting conversations. But Sandy also took pleasure in the simple things; reading to the grandkids, teaching kids, grandkids, and countless others how to use tools, or how to solve problems of carpentry, plumbing, heating, cars or boats. He will be missed by everyone who sought his advice. But mostly, he will be missed for the gentle, loving giant he was to his wife, children, extended family, and friends.Sandy is survived by Sue his wife of 56+ years, sons and daughters: Andrew Oliphant, Alexa and Chris Gifford, Brant and Jamie Oliphant, grandchildren Elliot, Lars, Wade, and Ole Gifford. Numerous cousins, extended family and friends were an important part of his life as was his sister Suzanne Oliphant, and her family. He was preceded in death by son Zan.A celebration of Sandy's interesting life will be held March 28 at the Jubilee Cabin at the Shrine. We will gather starting at 4:30 and go into the evening with food, fellowship, stories, slideshow, and celebration. Published in The Juneau Empire from Jan. 29 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close