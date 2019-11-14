Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolee Ann D'Cafango. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolee Ann D'Cafango, our sister, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska where she lived until her passing. She was 58 years old. Carolee was born November 30, 1960 in Juneau, Alaska, she was raised and attended school in Juneau.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Jacobs Vanhorne and her brother Adrian D'Cafango.

She is survived by her brother Stewart D'Cafango and sister Jackie D'Cafango Kookesh; nieces Adrianna D'Cafango, Agnes D'Cafango, Misty Petaro and Nadja Kookesh; nephews Matthew Kookesh, III and Nikolai Kookesh.

She is also survived by many cousins and extended family members here in Juneau and in Anchorage, Alaska.

Family and friends are welcome to her viewing to say goodbye on Friday, November 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Alaska Memorial Park, 3839 Riverside Drive.

Friends and family are invited to a reception to reminisce and support of each. Reception will be hosted by Carolee's brother and sister at Cedar Park Rec Hall, 3414 Foster Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2019.

Published in The Juneau Empire from Nov. 14 to Dec. 13, 2019

