Former Juneau resident Laurie Niemi Stanley, 71, passed away March 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian, Idaho, surrounded by her loving family. She had fought a year-long battle against cancer with amazing grace and fortitude.



She was born January 13, 1948, in Juneau, Alaska, to Tauno and Marjorie Niemi and grew up in Douglas. She graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1966 and earned a degree in education from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1971.



Laurie met her husband, Mike, in March 1970 and they were married June 1971 in Juneau. They returned to Fairbanks where she taught school for several years. The couple then moved to Anchorage when Mike took a job there. She worked as a secretary with an insurance adjusting company while raising her two children. After moving to Seattle in 1986 she became an insurance adjuster. She excelled at her job and was promoted to regional director with CNA Insurance Co. CNA moved her to Boise in 1996, where she remained. Laurie made many long-term friends of adjusters and attorneys and others whose lives she touched. In addition to her work, she devoted herself, through Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority, to supporting St. Jude Chuildren's Hospital and in particular the St. Jude Dream Home yearly raffle project, spending many hours handling ticket sales. In 2017, St. Jude honored her as one of two volunteers of the year, which included a trip for her and her husband to Memphis, TN, to receive the award and tour the medical research hospital.



Laurie was prolific and creative at cross stitching. She made many beautiful items such as Christmas ornaments and stockings, trays and framed wall hangings. She gave all of it away as gifts to family and friends.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Mike, her daughter Jennifer Lowry of Boise, son Jon Stanley of Everett, Wash., grandsons Barrett, Griffin and Korbin Lowry, sister and brothers Judy Ripley, Jerry Niemi and John Niemi of Juneau and Douglas, sister Meg Cross of Kingsville, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Don Niemi and Karl (Punky) Niemi.



Laurie's family is very grateful for the care provided by the doctors and staff at Mountain States Tumor Institute and St. Luke's Boise hospital, and especially the nursing staff at St. Luke's Meridian ICU.



A celebration of life will be held in Boise early in May 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laurie's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Messages of condolence may be sent to Mike Stanley, 1996 East Lake Creek Drive, Meridian, ID 83642.

