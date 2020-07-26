Richard Dale Dixon II "J.R."

Richard Dale Dixon II was born in Haines, AK on November 16, 1967 to Mr. and Mrs. Dixon, Maxine Brouillette (03-03-1947 – 06-18-2015) and Richard Dixon Sr. (05-09-1943 – 11-07-2005).



Eventually moving to Juneau, AK, Richard became involved in music at the age of 12 by teaching himself guitar using a KISS album. He spent enough time as a teenager playing guitar in the Rozwick-Giles Music store (Now Alaska Music One) that he wound up employed by them for much of his life. Owner Keith Giles has been his mentor, confidant, and someone Richard strived to be like. He stayed after hours and on weekends to give guitar lessons to everyone that was interested and his knowledge and patience has nurtured many musicians.



He belonged in several bands but most notably, Taco #9, Mystery Machine, and Chrome Forest (for a few years). He was a network specialist for the State of Alaska and when Richard and Cecilia moved to Nevada he continued in that field. On October 22, 2002, Richard married Cecilia Knutson. Anyone can tell you that their marriage is one to emulate. The number 22 means "I Love You" to them and no day ever went by without everyone hearing them say "22 Honey, I love you" many times!



On July 3rd 2020, Richard started playing guitar for those that he has been missing for such a long time. He left knowing that he is loved by everyone he has ever spent any time with. He has impacted us all. Richard was met by his mother, father, uncle's Hank and George Brouillette, and brother in law (may as well be brother) (Cecilia's Twin) Zachary B. Knutson (7-26-1970 – 10-22-2018) who left on Richard and Cecilia's anniversary (making sure his departure wouldn't always be a sad day).



Those who wait here to see him again are his deepest loves, his wife Cecilia Dixon, step children Donavyn and Janacie Peters granddaughter Lilly Dilly, sister Susan Brouillette, nephews, Ray Richard Brouillette, Dylan Sean Ironshirt, Hannabal Dean Wilson, Bradley Free Wilson, niece Kenndra Ravenwinter Willard, Brothers Marlin Dixon and Ray Hunnicutt, Uncles Eric Mann and Fred Brouillette, Aunt Barbara Barnes (Kerry), Aunt and Uncle Marlin and Janna Fowler, Sister in Law (may as well be sister) Joanna Knutson, niece and nephew Jaime and Ben Knutson, Brother and Sister in law Mark and Miranda Feth, Sister in law Barbara Deijkers and niece Isabell Deijkers, Sister in law Donna Casanova, niece and nephew Alejandra Schock and Daniel Casanova, mother in law Linda Knutson, and a large amount of amazing friends.



Anyone who knows him knows that he never travels without his dog Pacino. 34 hours after JR left, Pacino walked up, put his head on Cecilia's heart and softly left as well (5-1-2005 = 7-5-2020) We all agree, JR never travels without his dog so…. he took the dog (and a few passwords) with him. It is beautiful and so fitting. Cecilia knows, he and Pacino will be so excited to see her.



JR spent his time putting good into every day. He was always cognizant of his impact on those around him and made sure he left a positive one. As a musician, a husband, a dad, a brother, an uncle, and most of all as a friend, he wants us all to smile, laugh, do kind things to one another, and play music! "Music is what feelings sound like" as he likes to say.



A celebration of life for JR and Pacino will be held at the Eagles club on Saturday, August 1st at 2:00 PM. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Donavyn and Janacie Peters, Keith Giles, Mark Feth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store