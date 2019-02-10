Duke, Arline 66, went back to Lord's arms on Feb. 5, 2019. She was born in Wichita, KS. Arline was a lovely wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had been living a simple but meaningful life and earned a BA in early childhood education. She and her delicious zucchini and banana bread will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Piper; 3 sons, Shane Duke, Patrick Duck and Jerry Piper; 4 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Feb. 12 at 5-7p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Lakeview cemetery. Please add in lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019