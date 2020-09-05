1/
Catherine Hodges
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CATHERINE HODGESNovember 8, 1925 - August 30, 2020LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI - Catherine Lauree Hodges 94, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully on August 30th, 2020. She was born November 8th, 1925. She was the daughter of Ira D. and Gladys (Jean) Barnard. She had six children, and was a loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great-grandmother. She is survived by one daughter and three sons, Pamela K. Fredrickson of Overland Park, Kansas, Phil R. Hodges and Stuart J. Hodges of Lee's Summit, MO, and Ronald R. Hodges of Lake Lotawana, MO. She was preceded in death by two of her sons Marty and Buddy Hodges and her husband Henry Elton Hodges.She was an avid sports fan (Chiefs and Royals). Besides her children mom loved her dogs Baxter, Buddie and Buddie Jr. She loved to listen to music, garden, read and spoil her dogs.She spent a lot of her mid-life years in Wichita, Kansas where she was a fanatic about attending all her children's sporting events. She dedicated her life to taking care of her children while she worked full time in various administrative positions for IBM; Wassau Insurance and Shook, Hardy and Bacon.She had a wonderful wit and since of humor with an unmatched will and sense of independence. We all miss her and love her very deeply and will miss her smile and spirit.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved