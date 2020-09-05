CATHERINE HODGESNovember 8, 1925 - August 30, 2020LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI - Catherine Lauree Hodges 94, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully on August 30th, 2020. She was born November 8th, 1925. She was the daughter of Ira D. and Gladys (Jean) Barnard. She had six children, and was a loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great-grandmother. She is survived by one daughter and three sons, Pamela K. Fredrickson of Overland Park, Kansas, Phil R. Hodges and Stuart J. Hodges of Lee's Summit, MO, and Ronald R. Hodges of Lake Lotawana, MO. She was preceded in death by two of her sons Marty and Buddy Hodges and her husband Henry Elton Hodges.She was an avid sports fan (Chiefs and Royals). Besides her children mom loved her dogs Baxter, Buddie and Buddie Jr. She loved to listen to music, garden, read and spoil her dogs.She spent a lot of her mid-life years in Wichita, Kansas where she was a fanatic about attending all her children's sporting events. She dedicated her life to taking care of her children while she worked full time in various administrative positions for IBM; Wassau Insurance and Shook, Hardy and Bacon.She had a wonderful wit and since of humor with an unmatched will and sense of independence. We all miss her and love her very deeply and will miss her smile and spirit.





