Reibenspies, Clara Ann (Heiman) peacefully passed on Nov. 11, 2019 at Villa Maria in Mulvane, KS. Recitation of the Rosary Thursday 7:00 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church. Born Nov. 8, 1917 to John Herman, Jr. and Mary Ann (Koenig) on a farm outside of Humboldt, KS; she was one of seven children. Clara became a registered nurse in 1942, choosing surgery as her career focus. She married John Benjamin Reibenspies in 1944, settling down in Wichita, KS where they had three children. She was a devout Catholic, avid Scrabble player, and loved making quilts. She enjoyed working as a Surgical RN, and after retirement volunteered in the hospital department at St. Francis Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her six brothers and sisters. She is survived by son, John (wife, Patricia), Joseph (wife, Lisa); daughter, Mary (husband, Timothy) York; grandchildren, Ann Chase, Jonathan Reibenspies, Jenny Stadler, Patrick York, Stephanie Werth, Katrina York; 11 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019