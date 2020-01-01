Peters, Clarice Ruth 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Wichita on Monday, December 30, 2019. Clarice was born in Zumbrota, Minnesota, on December 28, 1925, the daughter of Robert and Clara Kyllo, sister to seven siblings, and shared over 70 years of marriage in Wichita with her loving husband Eugene until his death on April 22, 2018. Together with her husband Gene, Clarice was a charter member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Wichita and loved singing in the church choir as well as with the Lewis Street Singers. In addition to being a loving wife and mother to five daughters, she worked as a medical technician at the Wichita Clinic until her retirement in 1988. Upon retirement, she and Gene loved traveling to and enjoying visits from their daughters. She brought love for God and joy into the lives of many. Survivors include her five daughters, Susan (Ken) Cook of McKinney, TX; Catherine (Jochen) Fesefeldt of Wendisch-Evern, Germany; Peggy (Bob) Fumagalli, Houston, TX; Rebecca (Bernhard) Brunner-Peters of Seuzach, Switzerland; and Robby (Loren) Lafleur of Portland, OR; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donald (June) Peters, Harriet (Robert) Peters, Richard and Helen Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, January 3rd, 6-7 pm at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Funeral service: 11 am, Saturday, January 4th, Reformation Lutheran Church, Wichita. Graveside service will follow at 3 pm at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Reformation Lutheran Church, 7601 E. 13th St. N, Wichita, and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Inc., 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 1, 2020