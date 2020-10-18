1/1
Dan Vaughn
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan Vaughn
July 27, 1940 - October 10, 2020
Plattsmouth, Nebraska - Dan W. Vaughn, age 80, of Plattsmouth, formerly of Wichita, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born on July 27, 1940 in McPherson, Kansas to Vernon Ray and Ramona Vaughn.
Survived by his wife Nancy of 58 years, children: Dana (CJ) Thompson of Derby, KS, Eric (Jamie) Vaughn of Plattsmouth, NE, grandchildren: Skyler, Riley, Megan, Marshall and Molly, brothers: Dale (Audrey) Vaughn of Mound, MN and Donald Vaughn of The Woodlands, TX, and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Moira Vaughn.
Dan graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Military Institute and served in the Army Corp of Engineers achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. He was associated with several engineering companies as a cost estimator over 15 years before owning and operating Eastside Cleaners for 35 years, retiring in 2016. Dan was a man of great character who valued family above all - he will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to the Good Shepard Hospice team for their exceptional care. A celebration of Dan's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established with the American Heart Association. Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
306 North 7th Street
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
402-296-4445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
We know he will be missed. Prayers for the family and friends. God gathered another guardian angel, a new light in the heavens. We love you all.
Roberto and Karen Diax
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved