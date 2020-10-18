Dan Vaughn
July 27, 1940 - October 10, 2020
Plattsmouth, Nebraska - Dan W. Vaughn, age 80, of Plattsmouth, formerly of Wichita, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born on July 27, 1940 in McPherson, Kansas to Vernon Ray and Ramona Vaughn.
Survived by his wife Nancy of 58 years, children: Dana (CJ) Thompson of Derby, KS, Eric (Jamie) Vaughn of Plattsmouth, NE, grandchildren: Skyler, Riley, Megan, Marshall and Molly, brothers: Dale (Audrey) Vaughn of Mound, MN and Donald Vaughn of The Woodlands, TX, and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Moira Vaughn.
Dan graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Military Institute and served in the Army Corp of Engineers achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. He was associated with several engineering companies as a cost estimator over 15 years before owning and operating Eastside Cleaners for 35 years, retiring in 2016. Dan was a man of great character who valued family above all - he will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to the Good Shepard Hospice team for their exceptional care. A celebration of Dan's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established with the American Heart Association
. Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.