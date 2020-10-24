1/1
Eric Russell
1949 - 2020
Eric Russell
March 21, 1949 - October 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend stood and walked through heaven's gates alongside his dear parents. He is survived by his daughters Melissa Duran of Douglas, Deanna Whitman, Christy Johnson and Misty Russell, all of Wichita; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was a proud Navy Veteran and a great influencer of positive thinking. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had ever been blessed enough to meet him.


Published in & from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
October 21, 2020
I have alot of memoires with Uncle Eric going to his house playing teather ball in the back yard , loved hearing him and my dad talk about the good old days. Seeing how strong he was! Even tho he was in a wheelchair , I remember him always getting out of it to get in the front seat of my uncle's vehicle when he went to family gatherings or to my grandmothers house. I was blessed to have a uncle like him, he was strong man in the mind and heart. He will be greatly missed by so many of us Russell's and others. Fly high with Jesus, Grandma and Grandpa!
Kyle
Family
