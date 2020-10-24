Eric Russell

March 21, 1949 - October 18, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend stood and walked through heaven's gates alongside his dear parents. He is survived by his daughters Melissa Duran of Douglas, Deanna Whitman, Christy Johnson and Misty Russell, all of Wichita; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was a proud Navy Veteran and a great influencer of positive thinking. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had ever been blessed enough to meet him.





