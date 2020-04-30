ANTHONY-Turner, Everett 86, entered the Lord's presence Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born June 20, 1933, in Anthony, Kansas. He is survived by his wife, Ruth of Anthony, KS; daughters Gina Hess of Wichita, KS, Judy Gertsch (Rory) of Anthony, KS; one grandchild, Crystal Broussard (John) and three great-grandchildren: Daniel, Nicole, and Aaron, all of Anthony, KS; sisters, Belva Niemann, of Wichita, KS, and Wanda Collins (Norm) of Phoenix, AZ; twin brother, Evan (Pat) Turner of Anthony, KS, and many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Everett may be made to Anthony Community Care Center, or to Hospice of Heartland, all in care of Eldringhoff Funeral Home, 115 S Bluff Avenue, Anthony, Kansas 67003.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020