AUGUSTA-Reid, Jack E. 61, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at home. Visitation: 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 with Funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. both at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Andover, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Jack was born in Wichita, KS on September 23, 1957, to Alice (McKain) and the late Robert Reid. He worked as a military modification mechanic at Boeing. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack enjoyed hunting, outdoor sports, and learning about history. On May 27, 2005 he married Kimberly Sue (Buttry) Reid in Wichita, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: his mother; sons, Travis Spitzer, Devhen Spitzer and wife, Caila, Kasey Sims; grandchild, Tenley; brothers, James Reid, Don Reid and wife, Anita, Robert Reid and wife, Theresa, John Reid; sisters, Roberta Reid, Betty Reid. Memorial donations to Victory in the Valley 3755 E. Douglas Wichita, Kansas 67218.
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019