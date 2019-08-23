Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John S. Seeber. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Memorial service 1:00 PM Calvary United Methodist Church 2525 N. Rock Road Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Seeber, John S. The beautiful soul of John S. Seeber, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went back into the heavens on August 20, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1930 and raised on the family farm in Albert, Kansas. John loved the farm, family, classical music, KU basketball, and the profession of law. He was an avid exerciser, quick with a joke, and never met a stranger. John married his childhood sweetheart Barbara in 1950, enjoying 68 years of marriage for a total of 74 years with her. He crossed the finish line at age 89 having a sharp mind and stubborn resistance to cancer and heart issues. They had three girls, Karen Seeber (Wichita, KS), Mary Krohn (John of Des Moines, IA), and Jean Nemechek (Patrick of Buckeye, Arizona), granddaughter Dianna O'Neill (Mike of Des Moines, IA), grandson David Deardorff (Katherine of Ann Arbor, Michigan) and great-granddaughters Estella, Camila, and Kalea. He was preceded in death by stillborn granddaughter Rebecca. John graduated from Great Bend High School and the University of Kansas where he combined his last year of undergraduate with his first year of law school. After graduation he served as a 1st Lieutenant as an Army JAG Corp attorney from 1953 to 1957 and in the Reserves until 1961. In the Army earned a National Defense Service Medal. John joined Adams, Jones, Robinson, & Malone Law Firm where he spent his career. He served on the state ethics committee investigating unethical attorneys. He would get a twinkle in his eye when recounting cases and he loved the letter of the law. John was an active attorney for 49 years and 13 days but he refused a retirement party as he never truly retired. John said the key to a happy marriage was patience, and a long life was to "Live Well". He was funny and adopted the Southeast High "honk" as his signature. The honk and a wave were always given when leaving on a trip and performed when driving by friend's houses. It was always fun to hear "I heard your dad drive by last night." When finishing a phone call his phrase was not goodbye but the old ham radio "over and out" meaning that the communication was complete. Now, as our Earthly ability to look him in the eye and tell him how much we love him has now passed, we do not say goodbye instead we say over and out as only one type of communication has ended. We will continue to show him our love by living the rest of our days according to his example, his ethical guidance, and by being silly when the situation is right. John's final resting place will be in the wind and the soil of his treasured Seeber farm, going back to the land he loved so much. John's memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Road, Wichita, Kansas. Memorial donations to be made in his memory to Calvary United Methodist Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

Seeber, John S. The beautiful soul of John S. Seeber, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went back into the heavens on August 20, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1930 and raised on the family farm in Albert, Kansas. John loved the farm, family, classical music, KU basketball, and the profession of law. He was an avid exerciser, quick with a joke, and never met a stranger. John married his childhood sweetheart Barbara in 1950, enjoying 68 years of marriage for a total of 74 years with her. He crossed the finish line at age 89 having a sharp mind and stubborn resistance to cancer and heart issues. They had three girls, Karen Seeber (Wichita, KS), Mary Krohn (John of Des Moines, IA), and Jean Nemechek (Patrick of Buckeye, Arizona), granddaughter Dianna O'Neill (Mike of Des Moines, IA), grandson David Deardorff (Katherine of Ann Arbor, Michigan) and great-granddaughters Estella, Camila, and Kalea. He was preceded in death by stillborn granddaughter Rebecca. John graduated from Great Bend High School and the University of Kansas where he combined his last year of undergraduate with his first year of law school. After graduation he served as a 1st Lieutenant as an Army JAG Corp attorney from 1953 to 1957 and in the Reserves until 1961. In the Army earned a National Defense Service Medal. John joined Adams, Jones, Robinson, & Malone Law Firm where he spent his career. He served on the state ethics committee investigating unethical attorneys. He would get a twinkle in his eye when recounting cases and he loved the letter of the law. John was an active attorney for 49 years and 13 days but he refused a retirement party as he never truly retired. John said the key to a happy marriage was patience, and a long life was to "Live Well". He was funny and adopted the Southeast High "honk" as his signature. The honk and a wave were always given when leaving on a trip and performed when driving by friend's houses. It was always fun to hear "I heard your dad drive by last night." When finishing a phone call his phrase was not goodbye but the old ham radio "over and out" meaning that the communication was complete. Now, as our Earthly ability to look him in the eye and tell him how much we love him has now passed, we do not say goodbye instead we say over and out as only one type of communication has ended. We will continue to show him our love by living the rest of our days according to his example, his ethical guidance, and by being silly when the situation is right. John's final resting place will be in the wind and the soil of his treasured Seeber farm, going back to the land he loved so much. John's memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Road, Wichita, Kansas. Memorial donations to be made in his memory to Calvary United Methodist Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close